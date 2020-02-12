FC Barcelona closes ranks with Luis Rubiales

In relation to the news advanced last night by The spar from Manu Carreño about the intention of Casillas de stand for the RFEF elections, Barcelona sets its position: "We are from Rubiales".

Barça argues that the current president has carried out projects that the club had requested, such as the VAR, the new format Cup, a new format of Super Cup and he is also especially satisfied with the management Rubiales has made of Women's Football; Besides that cessation of Francisco Rubio as chairman of the Competition Committee, as requested.