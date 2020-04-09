FC Barcelona approves an ERTE for 309 workers

FC Barcelona and the works council today they have signed the agreement for the processing of the ERTE and thus end the containment measures started last week by the Barça club. The Cadena SER has had access to the communiqué of the Catalan company committee, in which it announces that "only" 309 of the 540 club workers are affected by this measure and it will become effective as of April 14.





Full statement.

The workers will receive 100% of the salary thanks to the contributions of the first team players and the club. The workers will gradually rejoin and leave the ERTE measures behind, when the situation allows them to return to normal. The club will return to full normality, as stipulated in the agreement, 15 days before the return of the competition. Therefore, when the museum opens, the museum workers will return.

Office staff will also return to normal when they are operational again. The last to return will be the field operators, who will return 15 days before the return of the competition. In addition, the club will advance the missed proportionate share of double payouts. From the committee they consider that it is a maximum agreement and they have agreed to the signing despite being against the ERTE because the club could approve it with or without an agreement.