favorite characters from the series, from worst to best

Fans of the series aired in 1997 and written by Joss Whedon have been able to review the episodes thanks to the addition of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the Amazon Prime Video catalog. So let’s find out what their favorite characters are.

I show it with protagonist Sarah Michelle Gellar was one of the most popular programs of the 90s, managing to convince audiences and critics alike for the original adventures of Buffy Summers. Consisting of seven seasons, it has introduced many helpers and opponents of the young girl during the episodes, who quickly became characters loved by fans, for example Rupert Giles, the Watcher played by Anthony Head, father figure to Buffy and the others and who is in tenth position. Here is the rest of the top ten: in ninth position is Drusilla, character with the face of Juliet Landau, immediately after we find Daniel “Oz” Osbourne, werewolf who will come out with the protagonist despite this peculiarity.

Anya reaches the seventh position, Buffy’s friend and rival demon forced to stay on Earth, the character played by Nicholas Brendon reaches the sixth position, while the first five places are respectively occupied by: Angel, Faith Lehane, Spike, Willow Rosenberg and Buffy Summers. If you are looking for other charts dedicated to the historical TV series, we recommend this list of the best episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.