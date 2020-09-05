Favino on the premiere of Padrenostro in Venice: “Salvini in the hall? The film cannot be manipulated”

Share it:

This evening the Venice Film Festival will present the first of the four Italian films in competition, Our Father, directed by Claudio Noce and starring Pierfrancesco Favino. During the presentation press conference, the actor has commented on the announced presence of Matteo Salvini at the beach.

“We didn’t invite him, I think everyone is free to go to the screenings” Favino declared (via Repubblica). “Knowing his ability to be there in an important moment, I am pleased. I don’t think we will meet. But if I have to think in terms of manipulation, I don’t think this is a film that gives this possibility, it is not manipulable. It is not a film pro cops or pro Nap (Proletarian Armed Nuclei, ed.), It is a film about children, about children, so I hope yours is not an empty trip “.

Set in Rome in 1976, Padrenostro tells the story of Valerio (Mattia Garaci), a 10-year-old child with a vivid imagination whose life is discovered when, together with his mother Gina, he attends theattempt against his father Alfonso at the hands of a terrorist commando. Since that time, a sense of fear and vulnerability marks the feelings of the entire family.

Appeared at the beginning of the year in Hammamet in the role of Bettino Craxi, we remember it, Favino last July received an invitation from the Academy to enter the Oscar voters.