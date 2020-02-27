Faubert's advice to Braithwaite: "They don't take you to scrub changing rooms"

The French Julien Faubert will always be remembered among fans of Real Madrid as a signing as surprising as little transcendent. Many have compared it in recent weeks to Swedish Martin Braithwaite, last signing of Barcelona, ​​on which he has spoken in an interview in France Football.

The former Real Madrid player wanted to take the opportunity to give the striker some advice: "He had many positive messages, and I just focused on them, not paying attention to what was going on in the negative. It's the best you can do. As I said: they don't take you to scrub changing rooms".

"From my country you teased most of the time. And from my adopted country, England, I was supported and praised because they saw what he could give in the field, "he says. Currently, the former player claims that he overcame all those teasing and even found an unquestionable argument to achieve it:" Few French can say they were in Real Madrid. "

White grail

Anyway, Faubert recognizes that his time at the white club was "discreet" but says he learned and progressed a lot as a footballer. "I improved my technical level because in Madrid you have to be very fast and succeed in the execution of the pass and control. Real, for any player, is the Grail", Add.

Also, remind Braithwaite that if Barcelona has signed him, as he was hired by Real Madrid, it is because "we are not fighting with the ball". Of course, he acknowledges that the forward will have to adapt to the "philosophy of Barça" to succeed in the Barça team.