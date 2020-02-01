Fatman Black Comedy with Mel Gibson

Share it:

Christmas has already arrived, at least for those productions that wish to have their titles ready for the future holidays of 2020 and that should start shooting on these dates.

With the calendar very present, ‘Fatman’Confirms new stars while shooting begins. In addition to having the young protagonist embodied by Chance Hurstfield (‘A Million Little Things’, ‘Good guys’), this dark comedy has confirmed Mel Gibson how Santa Claus Y Walton Goggins as his enemy, Skinnyman, an eccentric hitman who works in a toy store.

Gibson, who finalizes the preparations for ‘The passion of Christ: Resurrection’(2021), has starred in recent years the excellent‘Vacation in hell’(Adrian Grünberg, 2012),‘Blood father’(Jean-François Richet, 2016) and‘Dragged Across Concrete’(S. Craig Zahler, 2018).

Goggins, which already coincided briefly with Gibson in ‘Forever Young’(Steve Miner, 1992) and‘Machete Kills’(Robert Rodriguez, 2013), we knew him as Shane vendrell in 'The Shield: Outside the law’And we've been able to enjoy it on the big screen in titles like‘The house of 1000 corpses’(Rob Zombie, 2003),‘Lincoln’(Steven Spielberg, 2012),‘The hateful eight’(Quentin Tarantino, 2015)

According to his official synopsis, ‘Fatman’Will introduce us to an abandoned and precocious twelve-year-old boy who hires an unorthodox hitman to kill Santa Claus after receiving a piece of coal in their socks. It could be worse, it could be a fucking top, a trumpet crap and a damn pair of socks.

The film is written and directed by the brothers Ian Y Eshom Nelms, Responsable of 'Lost on Purpose’(2013),‘A new beginning’(2015) or‘Small town crime’(2017).

The production is carried out by Rough House Pictures (with Danny McBride, David Gordon Green Y Jody hill as executive producers), Ingenious Media and Mammoth Entertainment.