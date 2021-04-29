Fatma Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is a crime drama thriller tv series. The series Fatma is not officially announced for its second season.

The series Fatma has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. It is a very popular series and all fans of the series Fatma are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the second season.

Fatma Season 2 Release Date

The series Fatma follows the story of Fatma. She has to find out Zafer. Fatma commits that she murdered someone. To survive, she has to keep killing.

The series Fatma includes breathtaking thrillers and drama. It is worth watching. Ozgur Onurme and Ozer Feyzioglu directed the series Fatma. It was written by Ahmet Vatan and Ozgur Onurme. The series Fatma was created by Ozgur Onurme.

Baris Abacigil produced the series Fatma and Basak Abacigil was the executive producer in the series Fatma.

Tufan Aydin composed the music in the series Fatma. Toggle Kutlar did the cinematography of the series Fatma. It was edited by Ali Aga and Cengiz Karadag.

Gordem Usta gave the art direction in the series Fatma. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Fatma Season 2.

Fatma Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the upcoming series Fatma Season 2.

Burcu Biricik as Fatma Yilmaz Mehmet Yilmaz Ak as Bayram Hazal Turesan as Mine Sehsuvar Aktar as Chief Ugur Yucel as Writer Gulcin Kultur Sahin as Kadriye Deniz Sen Hamzaoglu as Ismail Cagdas Onur Ozturk as Yusuf Olgun Toker as Sidar Didem Inselel as Woman Sabahattin Yakut as Police Mustafa Konak as Oguz Kaya McLean as Serra Umut Kurt as Serdar Ummu Putgul as Petroldeki Kadin Burhan Ocal as Ekber Kubilay Tuncer as Sevket Gokce Eyuboglu as Bayram’s Assistant

Fatma Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Fatma Season 2 is not launched yet. Find the trailer of the series Fatma Season 1 below. As we get updates about the series Fatma Season 2, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Fatma Season 2.

Fatma Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Fatma Season 2 is not announced yet. But we expect that the series Fatma Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022. The series Fatma Season 1 was released on 27th April 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix.

Stay connected with us to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.