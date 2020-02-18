         'Father there is only one 2' presents his first trailer: the Santiago Segura family ticket office returns

Share it:

'Father there is only one' was the greatest success of the Spanish cinema of 2019. The remake of the Argentine film 'Mom went on a trip' raised more than 14 million euros in theaters of our country, so it did not take long to give the green light to a sequel entitled 'Father there is only one 2' that now presents his first trailer although the shooting is still going on.

'Father there is only one 2' begins with Javier becoming the new leader of the mothers' chat after the great success of the virtual assistant Conchy. Everything seems to go on wheels until unexpected news turns its life upside down once more. And it will be then when his mother-in-law arrives.

Betting on insurance

Segura again takes care of both the staging and the writing of the script, sharing that last task with Marta González de la Vega. He will also bring Javier back to life, being accompanied once again by Toni Acosta, children Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón Y Mermaid Safe Y Leo Harlem and Silvia Abril.

This small preview also confirms the release date, already announced a couple of months ago for the next July 17th. It is normal that those responsible want to go quickly with the sequel and this time even more to prevent the kids from growing too much, but we will see if the rush is good counselors …