Entertainment

         'Father there is only one 2' presents his first trailer: the Santiago Segura family ticket office returns

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Father there is only one' was the greatest success of the Spanish cinema of 2019. The remake of the Argentine film 'Mom went on a trip' raised more than 14 million euros in theaters of our country, so it did not take long to give the green light to a sequel entitled 'Father there is only one 2' that now presents his first trailer although the shooting is still going on.

'Father there is only one 2' begins with Javier becoming the new leader of the mothers' chat after the great success of the virtual assistant Conchy. Everything seems to go on wheels until unexpected news turns its life upside down once more. And it will be then when his mother-in-law arrives.

Betting on insurance


The 48 most anticipated premiere films of 2020

Segura again takes care of both the staging and the writing of the script, sharing that last task with Marta González de la Vega. He will also bring Javier back to life, being accompanied once again by Toni Acosta, children Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón Y Mermaid Safe Y Leo Harlem and Silvia Abril.

READ:  The Witcher: An imposing figure of Ciri and Kitsune announced

This small preview also confirms the release date, already announced a couple of months ago for the next July 17th. It is normal that those responsible want to go quickly with the sequel and this time even more to prevent the kids from growing too much, but we will see if the rush is good counselors …

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.