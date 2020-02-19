'Father there is only one 2' premieres teaser

Share it:

That Santiago Segura directs its own project is always good news for the health of Spanish cinema. His films always make good numbers at the box office and that is always positive for our cinema. This past 2019, Segura premiered his new movie, called 'Father there is only one' and, once again, he broke the box office, placing himself with almost 15 million as the 8th most box office movie of the year, and the 1st Spanish.

After such success, it was normal for a second part to be considered and said and done. Santiago Segura is currently immersed in the filming of 'Father there is only one 2' and we have already seen a first teaser of the film, in which we meet all the protagonists of the first installment.

Sony Pictures

Although we still do not know much about the synopsis, for now we anticipate the following:

With the triumph of the virtual assistant 'Conchy', Javier (Segura) has become a leader in the chat of mothers and everything on wheels. It seems to have everything under control, but unexpected news turns everything upside down … and then, the mother-in-law will arrive.

It is not known who will play the mother-in-law in this second installment, but the same actors from the first film will repeat: Santiago Segura(the father), Toni Acosta(mother), children Martina D’Antiochia, Calm Safe, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón Y Mermaid Safe and brothers-in-law, played by Leo harlem Y Silvia April,

Co-written once more by Santiago Segura Y Marta González de Vega, 'Father there is only one 2' will arrive on our screens on July 17.