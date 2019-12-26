         'Father there is only one … 2' already has a release date: the sequel to the great Spanish success will hit theaters in July 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The great success of 'Father there is only one' led to the fact that it was hardly necessary a few weeks for the announcement of the launch of a second installment. Santiago Segura and the rest of the team have been working hard on it since then and now Atresmedia has confirmed the start of filming and its release date.

At the time it was said that the goal was to release 'Father there is only one … 2' – the title sounds very bad, to see if they change something – in summer of 2020. a logical movement given how well the first installment worked this past. Well, the movie will finally hit theaters on July 17 of next year from the hand of Sony.

In 'Father there is only one … 2' we will see how Javier, played again by Segura, has become the leader of the mothers' chat after the wonderful reception he has had the virtual assistant Conchy. Everything seems to go on wheels until unexpected news turns its life upside down.

Betting on insurance

In addition to Segura, they also repeat in the cast Toni Acosta, Martina D’Antiochia, Calm Safe, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón, Mermaid Safe,Leo Harlem, Silvia April, Y Wendy Ramos, because why play something with how well it worked 'Father there is only one'.

Segura has also rewritten the script with Marta González de Vega, who will also give life once again to the character of Leticia. The filming of 'Father there is only one … 2' will take place in various locations in Toledo and Madrid during these coming months.