Father Made in USA dates season 16 premiere

No less than 15 long years ago this 2020 series Father Made in USA (or American Dad in original version) created by Seth MacFarlane and with season 16 just around the corner.

With this brief preview in which Stan reveals that Colombia played an important role in the person he is now, TBS announced the return of the series from April 13 of this year with a sixteenth season.

In the original version of the season there will be cameos from Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel and Bill Nye that have been confirmed so far. The Weeknd will also be voicing a character in these episodes.

The theme of the seasons in this animated series is quite chaotic. The only thing you should know if you wonder if it will take us long to see these episodes in Spain is that the last batch of episodes was broadcast in our country next to the premiere in the United States thanks to Neox.

For now there is no mention whatsoever of the premiere of the new episodes on networks such as Fox, Neox or similar, we will have to wait a bit for them to be pronounced and we can make a schedule to see the return of the Smith family as it should.

Perhaps this animated series is not as well known as others as similar as Family Guy, but it is undoubtedly one of the most valued by its viewers for its absurd adult humor and its characters, all quite memorable.