Father in law! Lupillo Rivera's daughter poses without clothes in the bathtub

Ayana Rivera, the eldest daughter of Lupillo Rivera, left his followers breathless in Instagram by publishing a sensual photo where he appears with his back completely uncovered.

The image was shared with a message where Ayana Rivera It refers to the battles he has gone through, in addition, he took the opportunity to congratulate himself on his birthday.

In the photo you can see Ayana in what appears to be the jacuzzi of his famous father's house; she posed with her back to the camera and without a bra, so that his back was exposed and it could be seen that he has a tattoo on the lower part.

“I am still learning and growing. I am trying so hard to be a better person every day that I have fallen in love with my growing ABYSS. Now, I can't stop, ”said the young woman who deleted all her publications in mid-year Instagram.

“I am still trying to DISCOVER IT AND YOU KNOW? IT'S OKAY. I am trying to remain a better woman. Thank God for giving me another year of life. I am deeply blessed by all these wars that have launched me ”he continued Ayana Rivera in your message

“I am finally out of the cage, a cheetah wandering the hills and a flower that will bloom forever. I'll make sure you never forget my name HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME"He finished.

The firstborn of Lupillo Rivera She is a single mother of two children, Valerie and Romeo. Until last year it was known that he worked as an assistant in Eye Physicians of Long Beach, in California.

You may also like:

“Brings 1970's hairstyle”: The Golden Scorpion trolls cops from the CDMX (VIDEO)