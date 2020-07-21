Entertainment

Fate / Stay Night: Saber is ready for summer with Misakicos cosplay

July 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
From the 2000s in Japan the Fate / Stay Night mania exploded, launched by the 2004 Type-Moon visual novel. After a few years the version for PlayStation 2 and then PSP also arrived, but it was with the souls that the franchise spread all over the world, also causing the attempt to amateur translation of the video games of the saga.

The popularity obviously also reflected on the characters of Fate / Stay Night. Among these there is Saber, in reality Arturia Pendragon, which has made an appearance in many video games and anime of the saga. Waiting to see her again in Italy at the cinema with Fate / stay night: Heaven's Feel – Spring Song, we offer you a Saber cosplay made in recent days by Misakicos and that seems ready to spend an excellent summer.

In the photo below we see Saber who is not wearing the classic blue and white armor, but a black dress with a slit in the center that reveals the breast and ends in a very short skirt. The blonde hair, on the other hand, is styled in the usual way with various braids that collect it all behind the nape. You like this Fate / Stay Night themed cosplay?

Don't miss the latest news on Fate / stay Night: Heaven's Feel – Spring Song, the final film of the film trilogy Heaven's Feel produced by Ufotable.

