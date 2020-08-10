Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song: the end of the trilogy in the new trailer

Share it:

Among the most famous franchises in the Rising Sun an increasing role has begun to acquire it Fate / Stay Night, thanks to numerous animated and videogame adaptations that have helped to increase the popularity of the work. Anyway, the next appointment is set in the course of the week with an expected debut.

Ufotable studio is approaching the launch of the latest film relating to the Heaven's Feel trilogy, the latest route belonging to the visual novel of the same name by Kinoko Nasu. The trilogy has faced numerous postponements, the last of which has definitively confirmed it on August 15th. A deeply risky date to which many productions, just think of Pokémon Coco, have given up due to the inconvenience caused by the fear of the new Coronavirus.

To raise the bar and the expectations of the public, the studio has released in the past few hours a new promotional trailer, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays a few moments of the future battles that await the protagonist in the War for the Grail. Finally, we remind you that the film will also arrive in Italy, albeit Dynit has not currently made any further statements regarding the distribution methods.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the end of the trilogy, are you curious? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.