Entertainment

Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song: new key visual for the final film

February 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Only a month is left for the debut in Japan of Fate / stay night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song, the latest film in a trilogy that has thrilled thousands of fans all over the world. For the occasion, the anime's official website has released a stunning new promotional poster.

Ufotable study it is a guarantee when it comes to animated projects, thanks above all to the company's ability to produce special and visual effects that are nothing short of extraordinary. Projects like Demon Slayerin fact, they have become viral also thanks to the technical sector, embellished with exciting fights in the name of artistic splendor.

However, the flagship franchise of Type Moon, the Fate Series, which is about to return to the cinema with the adaptation of the last part of the homonymous visual novel of "Heaven's Feel". Furthermore, the feature in question will also arrive in Italy during the summer season, thanks to the usual partnership between Dynit is Nexo Digital.

READ:  The last chapter of My Hero Academia showed a cute Star Wars themed Easter egg

To deceive the wait, therefore, we refer you to the latest promotional poster released by the production, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. And you, however, are appreciating the trilogy? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having read our Review of Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I- Presage Flowers.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.