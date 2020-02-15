Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song: new key visual for the final film

Share it:

Only a month is left for the debut in Japan of Fate / stay night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song, the latest film in a trilogy that has thrilled thousands of fans all over the world. For the occasion, the anime's official website has released a stunning new promotional poster.

Ufotable study it is a guarantee when it comes to animated projects, thanks above all to the company's ability to produce special and visual effects that are nothing short of extraordinary. Projects like Demon Slayerin fact, they have become viral also thanks to the technical sector, embellished with exciting fights in the name of artistic splendor.

However, the flagship franchise of Type Moon, the Fate Series, which is about to return to the cinema with the adaptation of the last part of the homonymous visual novel of "Heaven's Feel". Furthermore, the feature in question will also arrive in Italy during the summer season, thanks to the usual partnership between Dynit is Nexo Digital.

To deceive the wait, therefore, we refer you to the latest promotional poster released by the production, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. And you, however, are appreciating the trilogy? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having read our Review of Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I- Presage Flowers.