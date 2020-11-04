Fate Series on Netflix: what it is and how to watch it, simply explained

The Fate series, the name given to the anime series taken from the colossal Type-Moon franchise, is considered by many to be a masterpiece. The Ufotable film trilogy has had record-breaking revenues, and the latest TV series feature some of the best animations ever. A big deal, though, continues to scare new fans.

The main problem of the Fate series is that, as with Kingdom Hearts or Metal Gear Solid in the gaming industry, the narrative structure of the work can be incomprehensible at times. Between Fate / Stay Night, Fate / Zero, Fate / Grand Order and dozens of other adaptations it’s easy to lose your head, and the fact that the fanbase and many specialized sites constantly disagreeing about where the starting point is doesn’t help. So what’s the best way to start the Fate series? Let’s clarify once and for all.

Just like a multiple-choice video game, the Fate series features different paths and alternative endings, a mantra for any self-respecting visual novel. For this reason, the series tells three different versions of the same story, referred to as a “route”. The first route, told in the 2006 anime Fate/Stay Night, is unlocked by performing certain actions in the visual novel, and tells the story of the protagonist Emiya Shirou and his love interest, the servant Saber. The second, adapted in the 2014 series Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works, focuses more on the relationship between Emiya and her classmate Rin Tohsaka, while the third, adapted in the film trilogy Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel, recounts the relationship between Emiya and her adoptive sister Matou Sakura.

So what’s the best way to watch the series? The correct order is as follows:

Fate/Stay Night (2006 anime series, Studio Deen): tells the first route and focuses on the relationship between the protagonist and Saber. Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works (anime series 2014/15 Studio Ufotable): tells the second route and focuses on the relationship between the protagonist and Rin Thosaka, as well as the servant Archer. Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel (2017/20 film trilogy, Studio Ufotable): composed of three films, presage flower (2017), lost butterfly (2019) and spring song (2020), it tells the third and last route, the most mature of the three. Fate/Zero (2011/12 Studio Ufotable anime series): prequel set ten years before the events of Fate / Stay Night.

The first anime series, 2006’s Fate / Stay Night, was harshly criticized by the fanbase because it suffers from the comparison with the later ones, especially due to the poor quality of the animations of Studio Deen. Considering the narrative structure of the Fate series, Fate Stay / Night can be safely skipped, and you can start watching directly from Unlimited Blade Works. Alternatively, the best solution would be to play the original visual novel.

A second point that has often been discussed concerns Fate / Zero. Being a prologue to the main series, the anime can be seen first, but spoils some important Haven’s Feel revelations. For this reason, it would be best to watch it last or right after the second movie.

The third Fate Stay / Night: Heaven’s Feel film has arrived in Japanese cinemas a few months ago, while the other two are available on Netflix, along with Zero, Unlimited Blade Works and several spin-offs. The latter tell alternate timelines or side stories, and are not absolutely necessary for understanding the story.

Is everything clear now? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we leave you with an adorable Saber cosplay.