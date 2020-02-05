Fate / Grand Order is a colossal success with continuously increasing billionaire collections

Share it:

Among the many franchises today capable of intriguing millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the world, that of Fate / Grand Order it has undoubtedly proved to be one of the most important and profitable, with countless projects designed to continue to give strength to the brand that does not seem to want to stop grinding large numbers.

As if all the Fate / Grand Order themed gadgets were not enough to bring large doses of liquids into the company's coffers, the franchise has in fact seen the arrival of various parallel works that are not giving fans a breather. 2019, however, was undoubtedly a particularly important year for the game available on mobile devices. Not only the app has reached the top of the most profitable applications of the year, but the game was also the most talked about on social media, a sign of the imposing attention that revolves around the game.

Well, according to the latest financial update recently released, Fate / Grand Order has managed to cash in on the beauty of $ 4 billion worldwide. The result also marks the second consecutive year in which the franchise manages to surpass over $ 1 billion in earnings, with over 80% of revenues from Japanese territory. In fact, according to reports, Japan spent 3.3 billion dollars on in-app purchases of the free-to-play game. China comes in second place with $ 416 million, followed by the United States in third place with just under 152 million.

