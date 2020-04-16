Fate / Grand Order Cosmos in the Lostbel: the protagonists in the new trailer

Share it:

That of Fate / Grand Order It is now an immense franchise to say the least that, if in the West it has been able to win the attention of a large portion of the public, in Japan it has become a real cult work, with millions of fans who each year bring the billionaire economic collections to the brand. .

The success achieved by the video game for mobile devices has in fact led to the realization of various animated productions, including series and films designed to further enrich the narrative universe of production. Among the many themed series, there is also Fate / Grand Order Cosmos in the Lostbelt, animated adaptation of the "Second Part" of the single-player campaign of the game Fate / Grand Order.

The animated series Babylonia, Camelot, and Solomon were in fact all related to the "First Part" of the campaign, which had led many to wonder if the second part would get some dedicated anime as well. The answer finally came with Cosmos in the Lostbelt, a production that finally showed itself on Twitter in a rich trailer – which you can view in depth news -, a great way to get a first idea about the series and see the various characters that populate.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that a promotional video for Fate / Grand Order Final Singularity Solomon has also been published in the last few weeks. In addition, it has recently unfortunately been confirmed that Fate / Stay Night Heaven's Feel III Spring Song has been deferred due to Coronavirus hit.