Fate / Grand Order: Camelot release date announced via a new trailer

That of Fate / Grand Order it is undoubtedly one of the most important media franchises within the vast Japanese market, especially in terms of revenues, an epic that has seen the arrival of various themed works that have contributed to making the brand extremely famous in every corner of the world .

After the recent conclusion of the last animated series dedicated to the franchise and which was immediately followed by the confirmation of a new anime project entitled Final Singularity: Solomon, which will resume the story seen in the mobile game, many fans are now waiting for the chat Fate / Grand Order THE MOVIE Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot Wandering; Agateram, simplified in Fate / Grand Order Camelot, animated film of which a new trailer has been released.

The promotional video was released on Twitter – while you can watch it by scrolling down to the news – and showcases some of the characters and events that will follow one another over the course of the feature film. The occasion was also used to reveal the fans to the release date of the work in Japanese cinemas, i.e. 15 August 2020, while no information has yet been revealed for the western release.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that a trailer dedicated to Fate / Grand Order Camelot had already been published on the pages of Everyeye.