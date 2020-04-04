Entertainment

Fate / Grand Order: Camelot is shown in a trailer with English subtitles

April 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
As you will surely know, Fate / Grand Order is a simply gigantic franchise, of such magnitude as to have received ever-increasing billionaire collections, a colossal success that has led the brand to enrich itself with countless themed works that have brought countless fans closer to the series.

Among the many productions dedicated to the Fate / Grand Order epic there is also Fate / Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Fate / Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot), an animated film that from the first moment has been able to intrigue numerous spectators, very curious to discover the story that will be narrated within the film.

Well, Aniplex of America has released a new teaser trailer for the work with English subtitles that will allow all interested parties to view some of the characters and intriguing and eventful events that will be presented during the feature film. In addition, recently the staff at work on the film had officially announced when everything would arrive in the Japanese theaters, or on August 15, 2020, even if for the moment the news regarding the western release, expected for a generic 2020, is missing.

According to what previously revealed, Kei Suezawa was placed as director of the film, all supported by Takashi Takeuchi as character designer and Mieko Hosoi as adapter of the drawings for the animation process.

