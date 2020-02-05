Fast & Furious: its female spin-off, underway

Share it:

The saga of 'Fast & Furious' is one of the most famous action movies in history. It all started with that movie of 'At full throttle' in the early 2000s, which launched stardom to Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez. And, from there, they have done nothing but accelerate (except for the skidding of 'Full throttle: Tokyo Race') until we find in 2020 with 'Fast & Furious 9' as one of the premieres of the year.

But, unless the franchise has enough female presence, it is still aimed at an eminently male audience. Therefore, the rumors of a spin-off with a group of women have been in the air for some time, and many of the actresses in the series have opted for it. The last to say it was Nathalie Emmanuel (which plays Ramsey):

"It would be a great idea, like a kind of 'Charlie's Angels'. I think it would be a lot of fun. I hope we'll see it in the future of the saga."

But it is that Vin Diesel, the star of the saga, has gone further and has shed light on that supposed rumored spin-off.

"I created a female spin-off, and the script comes next month, so we'll see what happens"

In fact, Vin Diesel already reported on this spin-off in 2019, since in a post on his Instagram account he welcomed scriptwriters Nicole Perlman ('Captain Marvel'), Lindsey Beer ('Chaos Walking') and Geneva Robertson-Dworet ('Tomb Raider') to the family of 'Fast & Furious', in a photo with Samantha Vincent, producer of the saga.

