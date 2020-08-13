Fast & Furious Crossroads: Toretto and the crew whiz in the launch trailer!

Share it:

Despite the COVID emergency forced the postponement of Fast & Furious 9's debut in cinemas for a year, a new videogame production dedicated to the franchise is ready to celebrate the iconic characters of the saga.

The team of Slightly Mad Studios and the publisher Bandai Namco they bring Fast & Furious: Crossroads to the market, an action game that places players on board darting racing cars, for an adrenaline-pumping action as per the tradition of the series. With a completely new story but placed in the canon of the franchise, the title sees the return of some of the most beloved characters of the saga, first of all Dominic Toretto, played by actor Vin Diesel. Alongside the latter, the inevitable Roman and Letty, as well as two new members of the crew: Vienna and Cam.

To definitively present the production to the public, the authors published the launch trailer of Fast & Furious: Crossroads, which you can view directly at the opening of this news. The movie introduces Ormstrid, leader of a criminal system that controls trafficking, extortion and blackmail across Europe. Alongside the Story mode, players will find a compartment multiplayer in which to engage in team challenges.

As anticipated by the latest gameplay trailer for Fast & Furious: Crossroads, the game is ready to whiz on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.