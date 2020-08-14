Fast & Furious Crossroads: engines and Dominic Toretto protagonists of the Video Review

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The international health emergency related to the Coronavirus epidemic has, as known, forced the postponement of many film and video game productions.

Among these, there was also the announcement of the postponement of Fast & Furious 9, which will take a long time to make its entrance in cinemas, with a delay of even a year compared to what was initially expected. The postponement of the film had initially jeopardized the publication of Fast & Furious: Crossroads during 2020, but the uncertainties have finally been overcome, with the confirmation of the arrival of the game on the videogame shelves during the summer.

Developed by Slightly Mad Studios, software houses specialized in racing games and already author of the Project Cars series, and published by Bandai Namco, Fast & Furious: Crossroads is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To a completely new story that features characters well known to fans of the saga, such as Dom Toretto, Roman or Letty, the production combines a multiplayer sector structured in 3v3v3 clashes.

What was the final outcome of the title's production effort? to find out, we leave you to the vision of ours Fast & Furious: Crossroads Video Review. As always, you can find the opening video of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube Channel.