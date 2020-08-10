Fast & Furious: A fan art shows us all the roles of The Rock

Share it:

We have already discussed all the roles of John Cena, actor present in Fast & Furious, in the meantime an enthusiast has decided to create a fan art centered on the different characters of the cinema played by The Rock.

After the conclusion of his career as a wrestler, Dwayne Johson has landed in the world of cinema, enjoying some success and managing to participate in numerous films of ever-changing genres. The Twitter user @HalHaneyArt has therefore decided to celebrate his career with a very original fan art, which you can see at the bottom of the news and which shows us all the various characters played by The Rock. The message immediately went viral, so much so that Dwayne Johnson himself decided to share it, commenting on it: "It's great, it's full of tiny details. I like the expressions of all my characters, it has been a beautiful journey. Great job and thank you for including my father and grandfather, rest in peace. Ah thanks also for adding my son, Kevin Hart".

We are sure that all fans of the actor will be thrilled with this fan art. We close the news by reporting an interesting interview with Sonequa Martin-Green of Fast & Furious, in which the actress talks about her experience in the video game in which she plays the protagonist Vienna Cole.