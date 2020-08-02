Fast & Furious 9: the mixtape Road to Fast 9 with songs by Wiz Khalifa, Tyga and many others

Share it:

Pending the arrival of Fast & Furious 9 to the cinema, postponed for a year due to the health emergency of the last few months, we can now listen to the songs related to the film thanks to Road to Fast 9 on companion mixtape.

Available on different platforms, Road to Fast 9 it includes musical contributions from some of the most renowned artists of the contemporary music scene, from Wiz Khalifa to Lil Skies, from Lil Baby to Tyga, and numerous others.

Below is the complete list of songs.

01. One Shot – YoungBoy Never Broke Again ft Lil Baby

02. Convertible Burt – Tory Lanez & Kevin Gates

03. Clap – Don Toliver

04. Red & Yellow – Lil Skies

05. Flight To China – Wiz Khalifa ft Toosii

06. No Hay Amor – Arcangel

07. Only Llama – Elladio Carrion

08. Ruff Rydas – NLE Choppa

09. Family – Nocap ft When Rondo

10. How 2 Ride – Kingmost Wanted

11. Too Fast – Tyga ft Mozzy

12. No Bailes Sola – Jowell & Randy

13. Phantom – Allen Mock

"Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they have ever met: Dom's renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena)"reads the official synopsis of Fast & Furious 9, which we remember will arrive in theaters in April 2021.