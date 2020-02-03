Fast & Furious 9 presents its first trailer with the return of a character we did not expect

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the movies that we can't lose track of this 2020 is Fast & Furious 9, the return of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the family after the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off. As announced, a colossal concert has been organized in Miami, home of the Super Bowl this weekend, with artists involved in this film saga and with the hook of being the backdrop for the presentation of the first trailer of The billionaire saga.

Times have changed and Toretto laments that he cannot live "half a kilometer in a half kilometer" while the chords of See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, the main theme of Fast 7, sound. His new life with his son Brian, for which the Diesel character had to become "bad" in Fast & Furious 8 (Fate of the Furious), makes him live completely overturned in his protection.

However, if an enemy is behind bars, another appears and, despite seeing Cipher (Charlize Theron, villain of Fast 8) locked up, the new danger in the band's lives is Jakob (John Cena), Dom's lost brother. The family, consisting of Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and with the presence of the always unpredictable Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) will have to safeguard the integrity of Toretto's family from the character played by the WWE Superstar, "an expert thief, murderer and driver" as defined.

The most shocking, without a doubt, are the last seconds of this video preview. A character whom we had already cried for believing that we had lost forever appears on the scene. Unfortunately it cannot be Brian, because of the death of the actor who played him, Paul Walker, but it is about Han, who gave life to Sung Kang until his supposed burial in Fast & Furious 7 after dying in scenes of Fast & Furious 3: Tokyo Drift (fans of the saga already understand the complexity of their timeline) revealed in the post-credit scenes of Fast 6. Will have to see how they justify this return, but it is certainly a great hook and the fulfillment of the "Justice for Han" that they had promised us.

He will direct this ninth main episode, tenth film of the franchise, Justin Lin, the same director who was in charge of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments. Its premiere is expected for the May 22, 2020.