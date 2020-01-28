Entertainment

         'Fast & Furious 9': first poster and teaser of the expected new installment of the Vin Diesel franchise

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The first advance of 'Fast & Furious 9' offers an advance focused on the life of Dom (Vin Diesel) with his new family: Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son Brian. Next Friday we will have the first trailer of the expected ninth installment from one of the most powerful franchises of recent years.

The family on wheels

Since the launch of the original film, almost twenty years ago, the Fast & Furious brand has evolved from a simple action movie about underground street racing to an adventure franchise all over the world on the same scale as James Bond or 'Mission Impossible' . During that same period of time, the series has allowed its main characters to develop and change as you mature, with Diesel Dominic Toretto becoming a husband in and now a father.


'Fast and Furious', the nine films in the series ordered from worst to best

That trend will continue with a delivery, which, according to reports, will be the penultimate story of the main line on the property, which will continue the legacy in titles similar to 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw'.

With Justin Lin directing for the first time since the sixth installment, the hope is that 'Fast & Furious 9' better balance your dramatic moments and action sequences rampant, something that was noticed in the previous installment, practically a red carpet for the movie by Statham and Johnson.

Fortunately, F9 It has fewer ingredients and, as a result, you should be able to focus better on Dom and his family's history. Of course the action sequences will blow our heads, but for now it is good that they focus on a somewhat calmer life. At least before the coming storm and that will be discovered next Friday with the launch of the trailer.

