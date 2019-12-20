Entertainment

Fast & Furious 9 already has a date for its first trailer

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
In the various entertainment industries it has become fashionable to announce when announcements will be made and in that Universal line it has dated the first trailer of Fast & Furious 9 next to a concert on the occasion of this ninth installment.

On January 31, a musical performance will be held in Florida with artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Ozuna, Ludacris and Cardi B, where the first trailer of the film can also be seen. In fact Ludacris and Cardi B will act on the tape itself.

At the wheel of this project is Justin Lin, director of deliveries such as Tokyo Drift, Fast Fice, the sixth installment and, according to rumors, would also return for the tenth sequel, although it has not become official.

