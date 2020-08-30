Fast & Furious 10, will the Rock return for the new chapter of the saga?

Share it:

Now that Fast & Furious 9 has been postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, time for speculation and theories about what could happen in both F9 and Fast & Furious 10 we really have a lot. So, there are already those who wonder if in the tenth chapter we will see a certain The Rock.

Present in the original saga since its fifth chapter, and going on with acquiring more and more prominence within it, so as to obtain a spin-off entirely dedicated to his character and that of Jason Statham, The Rock is one of the iconic actors of the Fast & Furious franchise.

So much so that, given his absence in F9, which as we know it will be more focused on Dominic Toretto and an old acquaintance of his who came to prune confusion (we will in fact see the introduction of John Cena in the role of Dom’s brother), the web is now wondering if it will review Hobbs in Fast & Furious 10, the rumored film may be the last of the saga.

Indeed, if this were the case, it would be a real shame if the story came to an end without at least one appearance from Johnson, especially given the great contribution his introduction to the saga made, but The Rock is a very busy man: while the films of F&F helped establish him as the perfect action hero, the former world wrestling champion has had some pretty notable roles in the meantime, not least (well, chronologically yes) Black Adam, with whom we already know he will be busy for a while.

So if feuding with Vin Diesel is not likely to stop The Rock from returning to Fast & Furious, it could be his agenda that prevents it … But if it cannot be ruled out that a way is still found to frame his commitments, it is perhaps more likely, as Screen Rant colleagues also note, that the actor can return (at least) for a cameo.

However, given the current state of affairs globally, who can really say?

And you, what do you think? Let us know in the comments.