Fast and Furious will have a tenth film and will be released in two parts

Fast and Furious, starring actors by Vin Diezel and Charlize Theron, will release their ninth installment soon, but the filmmakers contemplate filming a tenth, which will be divided into two, and will be the last.

Fast and Furious, saga in which Vin Diesel has performed, has been the most successful in cinemas around the world, since its premiere in 2001, is reported in different news portals.

In a recent interview with Total Film, he gave his opinion regarding the tenth part that he plans to shoot.

Universal deserves it for how much they have invested in this little Saga, and it would be good to return the favor, and for fans, if Fast 10 parts one and two are the conclusion, it would be good for this continuous world for generations to come. ”

Vin Diesel, who has become the new star of the Fast and Furious saga and in which he plays Dominic Toretto, is happy to be part of this film production.

The universe is so robust and rich in talent and history that, on one level, it is totally feasible to have spin-offs and I think that is inevitable. ”

Fast and Furious 9 will premiere on May 22, 2020 and in addition to Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Charlize Theron and John Cena also perform in the movie.