Fast and Furious Crossroads: the Video Preview of the new F&F game

Fast & Furious 9 yes is getting ready to hit the big screen with a top-notch cast consisting of Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel and a new exceptional villain like WWE star John Cena. But there is not only the upcoming film for fans of the saga, who can now also wait for the return of the video game dedicated to the series.

In fact, it will come out in May Fast & Furious Crossroads, which will support the debut of the new chapter at the cinema, darting at full speed on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, published by Bandai Namco and developed by a rather well-known name in the racing game field: Slightly Mad Studios.

It is, for the uninitiated, the studio responsible for productions like Need For Speed: Shift, Project CARS and Project CARS 2, all titles rather appreciated both by critics and by the public.

There is certainly great curiosity around this title, both because of the great popularity of the brand, both because of its absence of years from the gaming scene, but also and above all for the names behind the project, which immediately attracted the attention of fans of motorsport titles, especially of an arcade style. To learn more, you can take a look at the latest images of Fast & Furious Crossroads published.

There is still much to be discovered about this though Fast & Furious CrossroadYes, so let's start talking about it in our video preview, which you find at the top of the news as usual (or find our preview of Fast & Furious Crossroads in a "reading" version on our website). What do you expect from the new project of Slightly Mad Studios?