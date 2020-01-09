Fast and Furious Crossroads racing cars speed through the new ingame images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the delicate acquisition phase by Codemasters, the authors of the Slightly Mad studies publish new ingame images of Fast and Furious Crossroads that show some of the cars that we will see speeding on the dusty roads of their next racing arcade.

As we were able to discover during the ceremony of the Game Awards 2019, the new project of the British team will draw inspiration from Fast and Furious film saga to rework it into a story with a completely new narrative canvas.

The pivot around which the entire Fast and Furious Crossroads game experience will gravitate we will always find the trio composed of Dom, Letty and Roman: in the course of the adventure we will have to explore exotic locations to put the wheels on the wheels (literally!) to an evil international organization that aims to establish a new era of terror. The reckless pursuits to which we will dedicate ourselves for the duration of the main campaign will counteract at multiplayer challenges of a mode on which, however, there is still the strictest confidentiality on the part of the developers.

Fast and Furious Crossroads is slated to launch May 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you are interested in this project, we also propose this article in which Slightly Mad reveals the cast of Fast & Furious Crossroads.