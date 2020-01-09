Technology

Fast and Furious Crossroads racing cars speed through the new ingame images

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the delicate acquisition phase by Codemasters, the authors of the Slightly Mad studies publish new ingame images of Fast and Furious Crossroads that show some of the cars that we will see speeding on the dusty roads of their next racing arcade.

As we were able to discover during the ceremony of the Game Awards 2019, the new project of the British team will draw inspiration from Fast and Furious film saga to rework it into a story with a completely new narrative canvas.

The pivot around which the entire Fast and Furious Crossroads game experience will gravitate we will always find the trio composed of Dom, Letty and Roman: in the course of the adventure we will have to explore exotic locations to put the wheels on the wheels (literally!) to an evil international organization that aims to establish a new era of terror. The reckless pursuits to which we will dedicate ourselves for the duration of the main campaign will counteract at multiplayer challenges of a mode on which, however, there is still the strictest confidentiality on the part of the developers.

READ:  Origins of Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima shows the concepts of the initial prototype

Fast and Furious Crossroads is slated to launch May 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you are interested in this project, we also propose this article in which Slightly Mad reveals the cast of Fast & Furious Crossroads.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.