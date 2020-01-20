Fast and Furious Crossroads: new pictures ingame three illegal races and hovercraft!

Share it:

The boys of the Slightly Mad studios publish new ingame images of Fast and Furious Crossroads, the arcade racing taken from the famous film series and destined to land in mid 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The title will boast an original narrative canvas, while continuing to represent on the screen the reckless digital lives of Dom, Roman and Letty. Our task will be to get rid of an evil international organization that threatens to plunge the world into a new era of terror.

Between illegal night runs and daring pursuits of bad guys aboard hovercraft (!!!), the user will be able to experience ever-changing situations within a narrative context rich in turns and twists, or at least this is the promise made by the guys from the British software house, reminding us that in the game there will also be space multiplayer mode who will run parallel to the single story.

Fast and Furious Crossroads is slated to launch May 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Crossroads video game will be the first project signed by Slightly Mad Studios after the acquisition by Codemasters for 30 million dollars, finalized in November 2019 without corporate restructuring (none of the company's 150 employees should face layoffs).