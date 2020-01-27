Fast and Furious 9 will premiere trailer on January 31 at a concert

Share it:

The new story of this millionaire franchise that began 18 years ago with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel has kicked off with a first video uploaded to social networks. And is that Universal Pictures has finally launched the first teaser of 'Fast & Furious 9'.

Well, it's not a teaser of what we will see in the film itself, but rather the announcement that next week, on January 31 specifically, there will be a concert with artists like Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and Ludacris where the trailer full. Definitely something extravagant to mount a whole macroconcert only for the world to watch the video, but the franchise can do that, and more. Of course, next to the ad the image of Vin Diesel aboard one of those lightning bolts that have already accustomed us.

About 'Fast & Furious 9'

'Fast and Furious 9' It was going to be released in April 2019, but filming was delayed and Universal decided to delay it a whole year, and then do it again for a couple more months. In short, the final release date of 'Fast and Furious 9' is the May 22, 2020.

Although no confirmed details have arrived about the synopsis from 'Fast and Furious 9', hopefully the trailer will make some progress, we know we'll see Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Helen Mirren as Magadalene Shaw and Charlize Theron Come back like Cypher. To all this cast, you will join John Cena, in his first role in the saga.

Will be the director Justin lin who will sit in the director's chair, being the fourth movie of 'Fast and Furious' that he directs.