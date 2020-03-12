Fast and Furious 9 postpones its release due to the coronavirus

Share it:

Los Angeles, California, USA– A whole year, that is the time that the action factory "Fast & Furious" has decided to postpone the premiere of its ninth installment, scheduled to hit theaters next May and which will now not be released until 21 April 2021.

Precisely, that date was exactly the day reserved for the premiere of the tenth film in the saga, already scheduled, so the entire production will be delayed for another year, the protagonist of the tapes, Vin Diesel, reported this Thursday in his profiles on social networks.

"It is especially difficult to say that we have had to postpone the release of the film. It has become clear that it will not be possible for all of our fans to see the new film this May," said the actor.

The decision came as John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place II," starring his wife Emily Blunt, delayed its release to an undetermined date due to the spread of COVID-19.

The first studio to cancel a premiere was MGM with "No Time To Die", the new installment of James Bond.

Planned to hit theaters in April, Agent 007's adventure won't come until November now.

For its part, the giant Disney's coronavirus agenda could not have been worse: His big bet for spring was the new version of "Mulan", a film that, for obvious reasons, has its main focus in the Asian market.

But in the three most important countries for this part of the planet -China, Japan and South Korea- the new story of the warrior will not be shown in theaters at the moment, although its premiere remains in the United States, Latin America and other European areas .

Likewise, the Broadway League announced on Thursday the immediate suspension of all performances in what is considered the mecca of world theater, as a measure of containment of the coronavirus, although it indicated that they will resume within a month.

Neither are several of the most important television shows and competitions in the United States recorded with a live audience. and from other parts of Europe, mainly.