Fast and Furious 9 Posters Characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Seen the first teaser of ‘Fast & Furious 9’(Justin Lin, 2020), and knowing that tomorrow we will enjoy the first trailer, why not give us a binge of well-loaded colorful posters and properly tuned vehicles?

Two decades of ragged cars contemplate us. It seems a lie that ‘At full throttle’(Rob Cohen, 2001), that fun movie about good-hearted criminals and gasoline in veins, is now the beginning of a multi-million dollar franchise with a dozen titles and its own spin-off But, who is not accustomed to these madnesses of the industry in the 21st century, should consider whether to continue paddling against it.

The beginning of the invention was not very promising, but since enFast & Furious 5’(Justin Lin, 2011) began to take the laws of physics that govern our reality in a somewhat looser way than usual, the matter has been encouraged. Although 'Fast & Furious 8’(F. Gary Gray, 2017), the last released title of the official saga, was not exactly the best of the new wave of motor superheroes, the Toretto Cinematic Universe incorporated in its ranks to Charlize Theron how Cipher, a villain at the height of the group of flying mechanics.

We soon learned that in the promised two final installments of the franchise, ‘Fast & Furious 9’(Justin Lin, 2020) and‘Fast & Furious 10’(Justin Lin, 2021), Theron could repeat his role, promising an end at the box office. While we wait for new news about the incorporation of John Cena, we can only wait for someone to give the nitro and may already be May 22, the day of the premiere of the ninth installment of Universal's delicious motorized whim.