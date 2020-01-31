         'Fast and Furious 9' launches its trailer: John Cena is the great novelty of the craziest and most successful action saga of recent years

Share it:

After a teaser and the first poster, here we have the expected trailer official of 'Fast and Furious 9', the new installment of the amazing saga of action of Universal Pictures. Once again, Vin Diesel recover the character of Dominic Toretto to lead his family in another frantic, crazy and spectacular mission that promises to leave fans with their mouths open.

John Cena and Justin Lin will try to forget "The Rock"

Together with Diesel they return Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Helen Mirren, among others. The most notable absences in the cast are those of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who starred in the latest premiere of the franchise, the spin-off 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw'.

The independent film by Hobbs and Shaw continued the streak of 'Fast & Furious' hits with revenues of $ 758 million worldwide. We'll see if the absence of "The Rock" affects the collection of 'Fast 9', whose main novelty is precisely another exluchador: John Cena.

Cena has shown charisma and talent for comedy, and certainly has a more than appropriate physique to become the new great signing of the saga. It should be noted that, to compensate for absences (not lasting because Johnson has already advanced that he will return), director Justin Lin, responsible for four deliveries of 'F&F', has been recovered from the third to the sixth.

'Fast and Furious 9' will hit theaters on May 22nd. Without a doubt, it is among the novelties destined to succeed at the box office this year and at Universal they must be impatient for the premiere after the stumbling blocks of two of their latest blockbusters: the musical 'Cats' and the new adaptation of' The adventures of Doctor Dolittle '.