Fast and Furious 9 Has New Images

It is one of the most popular action sagas, and therefore, every time a novelty of 'Fast and Furious' is announced there we are all pending. As your followers will know, the ninth film will arrive next May 22nd, and we still have no idea of ​​the plot.

However, little by little new information is coming about it. We already have a first trailer presented in style, posters of the characters, and now new ones have come to light Photographs to continue delighting in the new adventures that the Toretto family It has us ready.

It has been via Total Film that these first two images have been made public. One shows us Vin Diesel standing near his jet black Charger so characteristic and in the other we can see Michelle Rodriguez like Letty while driving a Yamaha motorcycle (which needs an urgent wash).