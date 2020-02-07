Fast and Furious 9 Has New Images

It is one of the most popular action sagas, and therefore, every time a novelty of 'Fast and Furious' is announced there we are all pending. As your followers will know, the ninth film will arrive next May 22nd, and we still have no idea of the plot.
However, little by little new information is coming about it. We already have a first trailer presented in style, posters of the characters, and now new ones have come to light Photographs to continue delighting in the new adventures that the Toretto family It has us ready.
It has been via Total Film that these first two images have been made public. One shows us Vin Diesel standing near his jet black Charger so characteristic and in the other we can see Michelle Rodriguez like Letty while driving a Yamaha motorcycle (which needs an urgent wash).
We have many questions still unanswered about what the future holds for this franchise, especially after the trailer showed us the return of many characters from 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'. In this ninth installment we will see again Vin Diesel as the protagonist, Dominic Toretto, and is accompanied by Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren Y Charlize Theron. It will also debut John Cena in his first role in the saga. The filmmaker Justin lin he will return to the saga and sit in the director's chair, being the fourth movie of 'Fast and Furious' that he directs. Do you feel like running again at full speed? We will continue to inform.
