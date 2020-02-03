Fast and Furious 9 Hallelujah Spot

Share it:

This weekend we were able to enjoy the first trailer of the electrifying ‘Fast & Furious 9’(Justin Lin, 2020), the confirmation of the curve that, not without expertise, the saga has been taking from its fifth installment until finally becoming one of the great sagas of superheroes of today. And it is not little.

To celebrate the Super Bowl, at Universal they wanted to show us something more about the film in a short but intense spot in which the "hallelujah"underlines what we all know: Toretto and his colleagues are a fucking miracle.

Although 'Fast & Furious 8’(F. Gary Gray, 2017), the last released title of the official saga, was not exactly the best of the new wave of motor heroes, the Toretto Cinematic Universe incorporated in its ranks to Charlize Theron how Cipher, a villain at the height of the group of flying mechanics.

We soon learned that in the promised two final installments of the franchise, ‘Fast & Furious 9’(Justin Lin, 2020) and‘Fast & Furious 10’(Justin Lin, 2021), Theron could repeat his role, promising an end at the box office.

While we congratulate on the new telenovelesque turn that has begun the applauded incorporation of John Cena to the franchise, we can only wait for someone to give it to nitro and it may already be May 22, day in which it will be time to stain grease hands again to enjoy the premiere of the ninth installment of Universal's delicious motorized whim.