'Fast and Furious 9': First trailer in Spanish

It is very difficult to retire and more when your saga has achieved more than 5,000 million at the box office. He returns 'Fast & Furious' in his ninth installment and does it in style. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the whole team return, to which Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and John Cena join. The latter plays Don's brother, who will make him leave his paternal retirement and return to the best he knows how to do.

The trailer was released in a massive concert through which two of the new figures of the franchise, Cardi B and Ozuna, which will have a small role. The film will be the return to the saga of director Justin Lin, who has already directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments. For many, the real responsible for the exponential growth of this saga, which already occupies almost two decades. The action, always at full throttle, will take the protagonists to London, Tokyo, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan or Tblisi.

'Fast & Furious 9' will hit theaters worldwide on May 22 of this 2020.