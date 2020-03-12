Fast and Furious 9 delayed a whole year by coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Universal Pictures has announced that Fast & Furious 9, the sequel to this saga and originally scheduled for release in May, has been delayed. So, now it will arrive in April 2021, in response to actions taken around the world regarding the new coronavirus COVID-19.

Therefore, taking into account the initial date, which was scheduled for May 22, 2020, it implies a delay of practically a year. A statement from Universal Pictures sent to IGN confirmed the news: "We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with the opening of North America on April 2.". Furthermore, Universal explained the situation: "Clearly, it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the movie this May.".

Below you can read the full statement.

For our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love you have for the next chapter of our saga. So it is especially difficult to let you know that we have to change the film's release date. It is clear that it will not be possible for all our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know it's a disappointment to have to wait a little longer, this move is made with everyone's safety as our top consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. See you next spring. Lots of love,

Your "Fast" family.

On the other hand, the news is more surprising since just a few days ago, reports appeared suggesting that neither this movie nor (Marvel's Black Widow) would be delayed by the coronavirus. Also, today we have learned that A Quiet Place 2 has also been delayed. Although in this case only a week. For its part, No time to die has been delayed until November 2020.