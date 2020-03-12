         'Fast and Furious 9' also delays its release due to the coronavirus until 2021!

Share it:

'Fast and Furious 9' too. Despite the little desire of his star, Vin Diesel, to delay it, the new installment of the long-running saga tunera sand join the ** long list of movies that have been postponed for theatrical release ** due to the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19. This case is especially eye-catching since its theatrical debut has been delayed no less than until April 2021, exactly a year after schedule.

Box office virus vaccine

In Spain a premiere was planned on May 22nd and while Hollywood wobbles Due to the ripple effect of the Coronavirus, the industry is threatened by fear and caution at meetings in crowded areas. Movie theaters are affected and studios are rethinking their release times. After 'A Quiet Place 2' (A Quiet Place Part II, 2020) announced that it would delay its release, Universal continued with 'Fast and Furious 9'until waiting for regulation in this new market of madness.

It was 'No time to die' (No Time to Die, 2020) of James Bond the one that saw the wolf's ears and was the first piece of the mass exodus from the spring film season. This is the note sent to the media and fans by the team of 'Fast and Furious 9':

"For our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and anticipation you have for the next chapter of our saga. So it's especially difficult to let him know that we have to change the release date of the movie. It is clear that it will not be possible for all our fans around the world to see the film this May. We moved the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is a disappointment in having to wait a little longer, this move is made with everyone's safety as our top consideration. The change will allow our entire global family to experience our new chapter together. See you next spring. Lots of love,

Your Fast family. "

While this is the most obvious and safe decision to make In light of the spread of the Coronavirus and the uncertainty that swirls around a global pandemic, it is impossible not to reflect on the significant impact this is having in the film industry. In that, there are not many movies left to talk about, since several are still falling off the release schedule from Hollywood.

'Mulan', for the moment, continues to point towards a premiere. But with'F9' beside 'A quiet place II' from John Krasinski and the last 007, the question arises of how many more important will fall before this ends. 'Black Widow' (Black Widow, 2020) of Marvel studios It sounds like you will probably have to adjust your release plans as you also need a global boost, it remains to be seen what will happen to smaller movies like 'The new mutants'that perhaps are more affected or on the contrary benefited by the withdrawal of the giants from the field of play.