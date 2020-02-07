Fast and Furious 10 could arrive in two films according to Vin Diesel

Share it:

Although all our attention is currently focused on the ninth film of 'Fast and Furious' we must not forget that there is a tenth also to come. This is what we're going to talk about in this news, it seems that the universe of Dominic Toretto It will come in two parts.

This is what Vin Diesel himself told Total Film himself, who commented that for fans there should be a 'Fast 10 part one and both be the conclusion"In addition, the actor has added that although this is the end of a story, we still have a wide universe:" The universe is so robust and rich, with so much talent and history, that it is completely viable to have spinoffs, I think it's something that is inevitable. Universal he deserves it because they have invested a lot in this little saga, and it would be great to give it back. "

No doubt the spin-offs work, but ask 'Hobbs & Shaw', where Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham conquered the box office during their premiere with this new parallel story that was created by David Leitch Moreover, the sequel is only a matter of time.

'Fast and Furious 9' arrives this March 22. Directed by Justin Lin, the film will feature Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. Will they all repeat also in the farewell movie? It is still too early to know.