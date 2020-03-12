Fasma, the text of To feel me alive and who is the singer who is all an up & down of emotions (even in love)

Share it:

How is your addiction going To feel alive, the song of Fasma? We have been on the loop for a long time. For this (and other good reasons), if I had not yet deepened the knowledge of the artist, it is time to know well who is it. Let's start from here, the technical data: the singer, aka Tiberio Fazioli, is 23 years old and a Sanremo 2020 among the New Proposals he split with a best friend (enemy) at his side: theanxiety. His is a story (in music) that is worth investigating, because it talks about rollercoasters of emotions, of friendships that help you get to know you, of continuously up & down loves, and of places where we find our identity.

Fasma in Sanremo 2020 with his song Per sentirmi vivo. Getty Images

Fasma, who is the singer of the New Proposals of Sanremo 2020 which is an explosive load of anxiety and emotions

With the song To hear me alive, Fasma he had already made us go hypnotic on the Ariston stage. Since then it has been a matter of a moment for it to loop through our brain and in our playlist, thanks to its rising rhythm, because in this way music works better as a relief valve, and that part where Fasma says ♪So as not to make you cry / I did the impossible♫, with that B (B) pronounced trodden, that when you sing it you also feel you from Rome.

It could be added that Fasma with this song did not win in the final at the Sanremo Festival, but the truth is who knows. The rankings and numbers, in fact, tell a story of streaming ball: on Spotify the song, at the time of writing, stood in fourth place with more than 14 million streams, on Youtube the video has more than 8 million and in the FIMI chart the album is at number 6 and the single is in 11th position. This, however, is not the only song to have ground plays on plays. In fact, Fasma has been around for a while: in 2016 he founded the crew WFK along with its current producer GG (Luigi Zammarano) and his manager Tommy, the so-called Builder. In 2017 he released the singles Marylin M., which now has more than 17 million streams on Spotify, M. Manson, Lady D. is Monnalisa ft. Barak da Baby. His debut album is from November 2018 and is titled You would die to live with me. On April 29, 2019, then, the first video clip was released I promise you that one day we will leave. And this only applies to the older past.

Fasma, in fact, after presenting his song To feel alive first in Sanremo Giovani and then on the Ariston stage, he launched his own in the air new album, I am Fasma. It came out on February 28th and inside there is his story, distilled into 14 tracks, which in addition to being an instrument for him to pull himself out, is also a way to tell you that ♪there is a Fasma inside each of us and is waiting to find its own way to emerge♫ (Editor's note. The song is You are Fasma). We like the idea already mentioned in this way.

To us of Cosmopolitan told how his music was born and how i texts of his songs:

"My music is an outlet. I started writing to tell what I wasn't saying to anyone, to tell myself something that I didn't want to be told. It is as if it had brought to light a part that I kept in the shadows. I have I started writing because of the need to have my say, but to have my say about myself, about what I believe and think, not about what others think. My writing starts from my reality, from what I live every day " .

Ever since he showed up at Sanremo Giovani in November 2019, Fasma had made it clear that he was one with clear ideas in mind, even just for that search for identity that goes beyond labels and does not want to be associated with anyone. On that occasion he had told "The expression in the music it must be given by more factors and more emotions. Say I do a kind of kind it seems wrong in 2020. "The meaning was a bit" Music has no limits, so why do I have to put them on? I am Tiberius. "He also said how to go on stage makes him feel suitable, human. In the right place to be, because that is where he feels he must be. You are Fasma says so ♪I dream with the stadium that seems like a single voice / All together in chorus they tell me "it's your time"♫. This is to tell you how he feels, despite theanxiety very often prove to be an enemy to face, which however makes its positive contributions. At Sanremo 2020 Fasma we remember it because it was a violin string, but ready to make sparks. He told us about it:

"I think anxiety is my best friend, and my best enemy. Sometimes he made me take steps backwards, other times he made me take centimeters or meters forward. And I didn't even think I could do them. If we use anxiety positively, or to overcome the limits we set ourselves, we can transform it into something beautiful: it is to exploit something that limits us to go even further. Instead, when this anxiety blocks us, we must start studying it, to know her and to know each other. I can tell you that I was anxious to get on top of that stage. Not for fear, never, of anything or anyone. I was anxious to give my best. "

Fasma, his songs: between anxiety, loves, friendships and emotional up & downs

When you listen to songs of Fasma, you realize that it's all a rollercoaster of emotions and an up & down in which it is difficult to find a moment of rest and balance. It happens in passage Nude, when there is he who says ♪I look for my peace, but inside I have war / I look for your voice, to feel better / I want to have you next because you know how I feel♫. And then the idea returns to many other songs, like ♪Outside I don't enjoy myself / Inside as I feel / In every place I am lost / I feel like a defect inside me♫ (Editor's note. The song is Tu are Fasma).

In all this emotional chaos, however, it is as if there were two fixed points for Fasma. One is that of friends' group, which also includes its producer GG and who has often called his "chosen family", because thanks to them he has found the strength and self-confidence. He also tells it in the passage Tommy, when it says ♪WFK is family / The one that looks like me / The one that accompanies me, when I close my eyelashes♫.

The other is thelove, which even if it risks not always throwing well, is a refuge to strive for better. Of course, there aren't many certainties there either ♪We talk to the looks and then we hate each other / As long as you touch me and we become like lovers / And now you don't look at me anymore♫ (Editor's note. The song is WE)). If something is familiar to you, we understand you very well.

A Noi di Cosmos about this continuous up & down he said:

"Too many things happen in my head, so many things that sometimes I also forget to have them inside me. For this reason I use songs, because sometimes my head represses them while my belly and music pull them out. Through music I can convey my thoughts in a positive way ".

I am Fasma, the cover of the new album released on February 28th. Courtesy Photo

To feel alive of Fasma, the lyrics of the song

To feel alive is the song with which Fasma presented himself at Sanremo Giovani winning the Ariston stage among the New Proposals 2020. He came in second place, but from there began his ascent in the standings with a song that speaks of a love that ends , the fear of hurting and the inability to understand sometimes the frailties of others.

I don't want to write to you anymore

Tell you how to live

So as not to make you cry

I did the impossible

You think it's not fragile

You think it's incredible

Because tears don't come down

When they come down to you

Because all in one love story it can start well, but then, what do you want ?, things change, without there being necessarily someone to point out because of fault and responsibility. Only one is no longer well together (but to say it is hard, cit.).

But it seems easy to you

Tell you I'm fine

When everything is wrong

And it's bad to be together

Because I know what it was

And the memory hurts me

Of the relationship there was

Before this song you and me

What have you and I become?

I'm the one you hated about me

Baby why don't you love me

Love flap your wings

And fly away from me

Get away from me, get away from you

Get out of this city

Get away from us, get away from you

And who knows tomorrow

This fame, this light, this notoriety

It won't be enough, I won't need it

And if I die slow inside

You know I smile outside

I lost you in the bed

To keep you close

I saw you on the street

And you know I want you around

And if you don't talk to me now it's because I have a mess in my head

And for this I write to you

Today you don't talk to me because after all I kill you

Because after all you kill me

And then, yes, as usual there is that post limbo break in which one feels quite lost and looking for new balances, between not knowing where the other is and awareness that yesterday you were everything, but who knows today.

Because after all you kill me

We are equal and opposite with divided hearts

Today where you are, I don't know

Yesterday you were everything I had

I don't know who you are today

We said enough without saying goodbye

But it seems easy to you

Tell you I'm fine

When everything is wrong

And it's bad to be together

Because I know what it was

And the memory hurts me

Of the relationship there was

Before this song you and me

What have you and I become?

I'm the one you hated about me

Baby why don't you love me

Love flap your wings

And fly away from me

Get away from me, get away from you

Get out of this city

Get away from us, get away from you

And who knows tomorrow

This fame, this light, this notoriety

It won't be enough, I won't need it

And if I die slow inside

You know I smile outside

I lost you in the bed

To keep you close

I saw you on the street

And you know I want you around

And if you don't talk to me now it's because I have a mess in my head

I have it in your head

You told me stay

And fly away but do it with me

I said enough

Come on, please, run

But do it away from me

