Fashion, family, music: Victoria Beckham's biography, the more ironic Posh Spice than you imagine

The journey of Victoria Beckham it begins in the English Essex countryside and ends on the catwalks, where in a few years it has won the title of the most innovative stylist of the decade. And maybe you don't know, but the biography and the curiosity about this former pop star of the Spice Girls, model, dancer then become stylist of incredible fashion collections began with an announcement in the newspaper: she replied, she joined the group that made the history of girl bands and her life has changed. What is left of the dancing girl Wannabe on stage? The adjective posh certainly it has not come off her and indeed, has been able to give it a new value, very different from what fans gave her when she was a Spice.

Victoria Beckham couple. Her style has changed a lot over the years but she never lost the Posh attitude that had earned her her nickname while in the girlband. Here you see it in 1997, in the midst of the success of Spice. Pool ARNAL / CHARRIAUGetty Images

Victoria Beckham biography of the Posh Spice

Of the Victoria Adams that the world adored in the Spice period, only the name remains: it is Victoria Beckham for more than 20 years and her story with her husband David Beckham and the one with their 4 children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper they are the mirror of his life today. Wife, mother and icon but also entrepreneur with a fashion and beauty giant that has nothing to envy in terms of turnover and creativity to the great Maisons.

Do you know what was said about her at the time of the Spice Girls? That she was the only "voiceless", beautiful but not very in tune: she too in an interview (via Telegraph) confessed that her microphone during the live performances was often turned off and yet this certainly did not discourage her. Indeed, it went on with clarity until the Spice melted and she also tried it solo, until she landed in fashion and her brand.

Victoria Beckham in 2006: looks have evolved over time, like her. Christian AlminanaGetty Images

Of those early 2000s a little to the discovery of her vocation, with the love already conquered (she and David Beckham got married in 1999, she does not speak of a reinventing herself, because Posh Spice fashion already had it in blood at the time of the band's global success. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar he said he had a specific name for the 25 years of his career between show business and fashion.

I don't know if I would call it reinventing itself. Indeed, I would call it evolution.

Victoria Beckham today

The ex Spice Girl is no longer an ex star with a hazy path, but is a brand and an icon that creates garments that celebrities like crazy (Meghan Markle she has often been seen wearing her coats) and in ten years of life her company has risen, reaching more than 200 people who work not only for the brand's clothes, accessories and jewelry collections but also for the brand new Victoria Beckham Beauty.

And he has clear ideas about the past: it serves as inspiration for the present, but there is no going back. You got the strongest signal when at reunion of the Spice Girls of 2019 she did not take the stage, because for Victoria Beckham, today, fashion and her career have a central place.

When I think of the Spice Girls period, I am smiling, I am very proud of what we have achieved. At the time we just wanted to push people to embrace who they really were, be happy and be the best version of themselves. On the other hand, who wants to comply? Today I hope to be able to do the same thing with fashion and beauty.

The evolution of his VB brand she went through many phases: it was born as a small business with a capsule of denim garments and then in 2008 she expanded the offer with luxurious fragrances and high fashion clothes that earned her the presence on the catwalk at the Fashion Week the following year . And with intelligence, to grow and make herself known by the celeb A-lists who preferred the most famous Maisons to her, she did things step by step: her first collection of bags was in 2010, in 2011 she took home the prize as Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards. In the middle, family and husband always in front row to support her, no matter what.

Victoria, David and Brooklyn Beckham at the 2019 GQ Man of the year award. Karwai TangGetty Images

Perhaps no one would have bet on her at the time of the global success with the cry of #GRLPWR and instead today Victoria Beckham is one of the most enlightened and creative entrepreneurs, always ready to reinvent herself without ever losing sight of what really has value: family and passion.

I'm really lucky, my job doesn't seem like a job: it's a passion. I love to work! But with the children there is a lot to do and we want to keep a routine when we are at home in London, to be together and never lose sight of each other

Victoria and David Beckham have been together for 23 years and – think a little – when they got together nobody would have bet on them, just like on Posh Spice. On Instagram you often see them together embraced, smiling on the sofa at home like a normal family or on the red carpet while supporting each other. She said that the secret of their couple – one of the few of the showbiz that continues despite everything – is to dedicate some romantic evening and enjoy each other's company without ever forgetting where you started.

The curiosities about Victoria Beckham have often focused on her physique, so thin many have wondered if there was something behind her "little" weight, besides her height is 1.63 cm (source Wikipedia) and is therefore petite. To see Victoria Beckham up Instagram another urban legend also collapses about her, namely the fact that she never smiles. At Meghan and Harry's Royal Wedding in May 2018 the memes on her glacial expression on a day so glamorous for England went viral: she replied with irony saying she was "differently cheerful", posting a shot on Instagram with a tee that said a lot about the fact that she only smiles when she wants to, who has a dark side like anyone but she certainly isn't a curmudgeon as everyone believes.

David and Victoria Beckham at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Victoria Beckham children and love for the family

Do you imagine her glacial and dedicated to work, while trying to become one of the most loved designers in the world? Just look at her with her youngest daughter Harper, or while embracing the major Brooklyn Beckham to understand that Posh Spice's greatest merit was to keep the best of her previous life, the one in which with 4 friends she managed to conquer the world with the sound of 2000s looks and iconic songs, and knead it with her present. Nobody would have said that he would have made it, instead Victoria Beckham (born April 17 '74) today atage 45-year-old is one of the most famous fashion entrepreneurs in England, a celeb that everyone wants at their events and to whom anyone would like to steal the secrets to build a top family like hers.

She has a formula for all this, she revealed it in an interview with Harper's Bazaar:

If you think big, you can achieve big things.

