Farming Simulator 19 for PC is free today on the Epic Games Store

January 31, 2020
Starting from 17:00 (Italian time) today and until 6 February Epic Games Store gives Farming Simulator 19, one of the most popular and best-selling farm simulations of recent years. As per tradition, once added to the library the game will remain yours forever and can be used without limitations of any kind.

"The ultimate agricultural simulation makes its comeback with completely renewed graphics to offer the most complete and immersive gaming experience ever! Become a modern farmer and grow your farm in two huge maps set on European and American soil, full of exciting agricultural activities, crops to be harvested and animals to be bred. Drive more than 300 authentic vehicles and machinery, including John Deeree, Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr and many others. Grow and expand your farm online with other players and download the mods created by the community to immerse yourself in an increasingly engaging agricultural simulation experience!"

Farming Simulator 19 free for PC will be available for download from 17:00 on Thursday 30 January, so you are still in time for download The Bridge at no cost from the Epic Games store.

