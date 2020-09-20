Fargo, new look at the fourth season with Chris Rock: here are the teasers

Shortly after the end of filming of the last two episodes, the work of which was slowed down by the pandemic, the Fargo Season Four is finally ready to make her debut with the premiere on September 27th.

Exactly one week after its release, FX shared a new one online featurette with previews by creator Noah Howley, executive producer Warren Littlefield and stars Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman. You can find at the top of the page, while at the bottom we report two short teasers entitled “Plan” and “Path”.

The plot of Fargo 4 is set in the 1950s, in Kansas City, and takes us into a crime story in which members belonging to the African American and Italian mafia families will clash. In the cast, in addition to Rock and Schwartzman, we will also find the star of Gomorrah Salvatore Esposito.

What do you expect from the new season of the series? Let us know yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments. As for Italy, season 4 will arrive coming soon on Sky Atlantic: we will let you know the official release date as soon as it is confirmed by pay TV.

Here you can take a look at the official trailer for Fargo 4. Meanwhile, Noah Hawley has talked about a possible fifth season.