         'Fargo' already has a trailer and release date of season 4: Chris Rock becomes the kingpin of Kansas

In the context of the TCA, FX has released the full trailer of season 4 of 'Fargo', the criminal anthology of Noah Hawley that will premiere on April 19 on the chain, now, from Disney. Movistar +, for its part, has not yet announced its plans for its broadcast in Spain, but we imagine that they will opt for the premiere the same day.

Season 4 of the series leaves the northern rural landscape of the US to move somewhat further south, to Kansas City, Missouri, where a huge gangster war is going to be cooked in 1950. Chris Rock is Loy Cannon, the local kingpin of African-Americans whose opponents are the Italians, with Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman) being one of his greatest players.

About this season, which comes two years after the third, Noah Hawley said a few months ago that this is the biggest story in the series:

"This fourth story is bigger than the others, probably all of them together. It is a clash between these two groups from outside the American majority. A group are newly arrived Italian immigrants, who are still discriminated against and apart. Then there is Chris Rock and his family, a group of African Americans, many of whom have arrived from the south in the previous years in what is usually called the Great Migration. But at the same time, Chris Rock is the bank of his community, he is the insurance company of your community.

These two groups fight to become mainstream Americans in a way that is part of what we know as the American experience: you appreciate, work hard and at some point you achieve the American dream. Of course, experience teaches us that it doesn't always end the way it should. Thematically there are a lot of ideas that I create new and original. I look at Fargo and his heart is the history of the United States in many ways. "

What do you expect from this season?