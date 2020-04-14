Sports

Farfán: "Raúl was an incredible thing"

April 13, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfán reminded the Spanish Raúl González as the most impressive player he met during his time in the Bundesliga, where both shared costumes at Schalke 04.

In a public video conference on Instagram with his friend and selection partner Paolo Guerrero, Farfán assured that Raúl 'was an incredible thing to see in practice'.

'I swear Paolo. He made fun of the archers. He scored goals with the right and with the left, and even hats. We made 'camotitos' (rondos) and made' huacha '(tunnel) for everyone,' said Farfán, current player of the Moscow Lokomotiv, about the legend of Real Madrid.

For his part, Guerrero highlighted the Dutch Roy Makaay, of which he said that "when it came to defining it was a phenomenon," as he found when they met at Bayern Munich.

'I have to accept that it was incredible to see him define. It was not much dribbling, but inside the area it was impossible for him to miss a goal. He hit with left and right. I didn't know what his good leg was'said Guerrero, who is now a member of the Porto Alegre International.

The public conversation between the two stars of the Peruvian team, close friends since they were trained at the Alianza Lima academy, served to make the confinement that thousands of followers abide by the health crisis of COVID-19 is more bearable.

