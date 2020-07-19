Far Cry: the best villain, waiting for Giancarlo Esposito in Far Cry 6

Share it:

While we wait to meet El Presidente, the Far Cry 6 antagonist played by the actor Giancarlo Esposito, let's review the best villains of the Ubisoft shooter saga!

With the help of the good Gabriele Carollo and the special on the best villain of Far Cry that you find on the pages of Everyeye.it, we try to retrace the emotions that characterized the experience of fans of this iconic open world FPS series.

As is appropriate in these cases, let's start from the last chapter chapter of the Ubisoft shooter epic and from the couple composed of Mickey and Lou, the bloodthirsty twins who lead the marauding gangs raging in the post-apocalyptic universe of Far Cry New Dawn.

In the kaleidoscopic fan of villain of this series then fall the mercenary cold that in Far Cry 2 is called the Jackal, but also Pagan Min, the King of Kyrat of Far Cry 4 and the Seed family that leads the Montana Cultists of Far Cry 5. Vaas Montenegro, the crazy guerrilla of Far Cry 3 deserves a separate mention. According to a theory that emerged on the net in the margins of the announcement of the new chapter, it could be Diego di Far Cry 6, the favorite son of dictator Anton Castillo played by Giancarlo Esposito.